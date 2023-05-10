Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $74.6 million in its first quarter.

The Majuro, Marshall Islands-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.12 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $159.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSL