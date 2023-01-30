Sierra Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The bank, based in Porterville, California, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.7 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $140.4 million.

Sierra Bancorp shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

