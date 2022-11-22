Baidu Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.37 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period.

Baidu Inc. shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 38% in the last 12 months.

