Tabula Rasa Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Moorestown, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $88.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Tabula Rasa Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $90 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $355 million to $365 million.

