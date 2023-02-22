PGT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) — NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) — PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Venice, Florida-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $340.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.9 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, PGT said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million to $390 million.

