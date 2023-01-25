Qualtrics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) _ Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $256.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The developer of application software posted revenue of $389.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.06 billion, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qualtrics expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $392 million to $394 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Qualtrics expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 24 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion.

