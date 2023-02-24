HF Sinclair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $587 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.97 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $8.98 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.92 billion, or $14.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DINO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DINO