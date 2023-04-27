Eneti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MC, Monaco (AP) — MC, Monaco (AP) — Eneti Inc. (NETI) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The dry bulk ocean shipper posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.7 million.

