Camping World: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $33.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $136.9 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.97 billion.

