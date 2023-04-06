Chase: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Chase Corp. (CCF) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $8.5 million.

The Westwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The protective materials maker posted revenue of $94.3 million in the period.

Chase shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $99.75, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

