Verve Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The biotechnology firm posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $157.4 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 million.

