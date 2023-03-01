3D Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $132.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $122.7 million, or 96 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $538 million.

3D Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $545 million to $575 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDD