Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.7 million in its first quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 million.

