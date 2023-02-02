GoPro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $321 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.8 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRO