Oracle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.32 billion.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $13.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.5 billion, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.95 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORCL