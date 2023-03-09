Distribution Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $328.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.4 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGR