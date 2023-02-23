Valmont: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.57 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $250.9 million, or $11.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.35 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.35 to $15.90 per share.

