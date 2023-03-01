Societal CDMO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Societal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.9 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $90.2 million.

Societal CDMO expects full-year revenue in the range of $94 million to $100 million.

