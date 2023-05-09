Twilio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twilio Inc.A (TWLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $342.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $999.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Twilio expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $990 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWLO