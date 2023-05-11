Telesis Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The synthetic biology company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 million.

