Ur Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Monday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.1 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $19,000.

