Essa Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.6 million.

