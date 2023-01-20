Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $566.1 million.

The Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $8.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.86 billion, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $26.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERIC