The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $65.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.75 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.09 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $848.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $839.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $385.8 million, or $7.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.31 billion.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.30 to $12.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion.

