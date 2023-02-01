Spire: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $91 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $814 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share.

