CMS Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) _ CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $171 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $837 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.6 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.06 to $3.12 per share.

