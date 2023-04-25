Atlantic Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $35.7 million.

The bank, based in Richmond, Virginia, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $227.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $166.9 million, missing Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have decreased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 10% in the last 12 months.

