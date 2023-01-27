Booz Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share.

Booz Allen shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

