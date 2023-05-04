Green Plains: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of $1.20.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $832.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRE