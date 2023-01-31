Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $63.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $456.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $471.7 million.

