AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    EMagin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 9, 2023 GMT

    HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — EMagin Corp. (asterisk) (EMAN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $808,000.

    On a per-share basis, the Hopewell Junction, New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

    The microdisplay maker posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.1 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $30.5 million.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMAN

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.