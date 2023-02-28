Tidewater: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported net income of $10.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 28 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue of $900 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW