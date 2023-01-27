Republic Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported net income of $18.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $79.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.1 million, or $4.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $326.5 million.

