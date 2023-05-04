DMC Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $909,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $184.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.7 million.

DMC Global shares have fallen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.56, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

