North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.1 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRT