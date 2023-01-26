Bank7: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.6 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $72.4 million.

Bank7 shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSVN