Bank7: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.
The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $29.6 million, or $3.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $72.4 million.
Bank7 shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.
