Aspira: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $27.2 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.06.

