Knot Offshore: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) _ Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16 million.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $67.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNOP