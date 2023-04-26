Taylor Morrison: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported profit of $191.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.74.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.

