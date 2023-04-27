Sanofi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $10.97 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNY