JOYY: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) _ JOYY Inc. (YY) on Monday reported profit of $515.3 million in its third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of $6.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $586.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $594 million to $619 million.

