Andersons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9 million.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $4.68 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $131.1 million, or $3.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.33 billion.

Andersons shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.90, a drop of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANDE