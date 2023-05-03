Black Hills: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $114.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.73.
The energy company posted revenue of $921.2 million in the period.
Black Hills expects full-year earnings to be $3.65 to $3.85 per share.
Black Hills shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.44, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.
