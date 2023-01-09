Jefferies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $140.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $781.7 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.98 billion.

