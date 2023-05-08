Superior Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) — SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Monday reported earnings of $888,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seminole, Florida-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $130.8 million in the period.

Superior Group expects full-year earnings to be 92 cents to 97 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $585 million to $595 million.

