Telesat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $152.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $583.9 million.

