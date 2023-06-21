Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $75 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207.6 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.47 billion.

Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDCO