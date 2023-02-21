Chesapeake Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $4.13 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHK