Nordstrom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $205 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JWN