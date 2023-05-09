Eventbrite: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.3 million.

